web analytics
40.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Sindh to set up mini grids in each district: Nasir Shah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SUKKUR: Provincial Energy Minister Nasir Shah has said that Sindh’s people are the foremost priority of the government.

“We are not in the federal government fold still we are running governments in two provinces,” Nasir Shah said.

Bilawal Bhutto has promised 300 units free electricity to the people, he said.

Nasir Shah said that the electricity generated from the solar park will be supplied to people.

“In Sindh around two million households have no electric supply connections,” minister said. “In the first phase we will supply solar panels electricity to them”.

Energy minister said that mini-grids will be set up in small localities in each district of the province to provide affordable and environment-friendly electricity. “If this model project succeeds it will go ahead further,” he said.

He requested the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) chief to bring the load shedding hours down in this sweltering hot weather.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government has recently signed an agreement with a private sector firm for floating solar power project at Keenjhar Lake.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.