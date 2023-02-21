Sindh sets Rs450 per 40kg sugarcane support price

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to fix the support price for sugarcane at Rs450 per 40 kilograms, ARY News reported on Tuesday

Adviser to the CM on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan said the Sindh government has decided to fix rate of new sugarcane crop at Rs450 per 40kg.

The decision has been forwarded to the provincial cabinet for final approval.

The crops have been badly affected due to massive rains that triggered floods in Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, last year.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet gave the approval to fix per maund wheat price at Rs4000 for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh government has fixed wheat price at Rs4000 for the fiscal year 2022-23. The approval of the price was given by the Sindh cabinet session, he added.

Sharjeel told that the agriculture minister has said that the majority of Sindh’s agricultural land is underwater. Farmers will have to work really hard to prepare the lands to cultivate the next crop, he added.

