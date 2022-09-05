Sindh sets up tent school in flood-hit Umerkot

UMERKOT: After setting up tent cities in different flood-hit districts, the Sindh government on Monday launched the first tent school in Umerkot, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has decided to resume academic activities in public sector schools situated in flood-affected areas across the province.

On Monday, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the first tent school in Umerkot.

محکمہ تعلیم حکومت سندھ کا بڑا قدم وزیر تعلیم @sardarshah1 نے عمرکوٹ میں پہلےٹینٹ اسکول کا افتتاح کردیا سندھ بھر میں ریلیف کیمپوں میں ٹینٹ اسکول قائم کرنے کا آغاز کردیا گیا سیلاب کے باعث متاثرہ اسکول اور دربدر بچوں کی تعلیم متاثر ہونے نہیں دینگے وزیر تعلیم سردار شاہ pic.twitter.com/0GXBYXqcB7 — Minister Education & Literacy Dept. Govt of Sindh (@MinisterEduGoS) September 5, 2022

The minister spent time in the tent school with the flood-affected children. He also directed the secretary of school education department to establish schools in the relief camps across Sindh.

“Nearly 2.5 million children would have left the schools if the measure was not taken on time,” he said.

وزیر تعلیم سندھ سید سردار علی شاہ ٹینٹ اسکول کا افتتاح کرنے بعد فرش پر بیٹھ کر معصوم بچوں کے ساتھ گفتگو کر رہے ہیں @BBhuttoZardari @MuradAliShahPPP @sardarshah1 pic.twitter.com/VjH1hOC7JZ — Minister Education & Literacy Dept. Govt of Sindh (@MinisterEduGoS) September 5, 2022

Sardar Shah Sardar Shah also ordered the deputy commissioners (DCs) and district education officers (DEOs) concerned to set up tent schools monitor them closely.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods that have killed 1,314 people since June 14, with 24 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 464% more rain than the 30-year average.

Comments