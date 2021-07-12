Sindh likely to shut schools amid rising Covid cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government is likely to shut down primary schools as coronavirus cases continue to increase across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a high-level meeting on COVID-19 chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah suggested to close all the primary schools.

The meeting also proposed closure of businesses two days in a week and a complete ban on indoor dining. The meeting decided to take strict action against violations of COVID-19 SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the proposals will be tabled during the next meeting of the Sindh task force on coronavirus for final approval.

