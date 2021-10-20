Sindh signs away 200-acre Karachi land to Navy for housing society

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah has Wednesday chaired a cabinet session wherein he approved 200-acre lands to be given away to the Navy for Naval Cooperative Housing Society, ARY News reported.

The Sindh cabinet has given the swathes of lands reportedly in the deh of Lal Bakhar near Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay beach.

Pak Navy foils Indian submarine’s intrusion attempt in Pakistani waters

Separately on the naval valor, the Pakistan Navy thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to sneak into Pakistani waters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Navy with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence has once again detected and blocked the Indian submarine on 16 Oct 21 from entering into Pakistani waters,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” it added.

