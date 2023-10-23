Sindh, suspends, private medical institutions, funding

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Monday suspended the funding of private medical institutions in the province and imposed strict conditions for the revival of further grants, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Sindh Health Department suspended the funding of private medical institutions and directed them to submit an audit report for the revival of further grants.

The Caretaker Health Minister of Sindh has said that all private institutions including SIUT, and Indus Hospital will have to submit an audit report prior to acquiring further monetary aid.

“Sindh Health Department allocated a total of Rs 87 billion to private medical institutions in 2022, while there is no record of where the money was spent,” the caretaker health minister said.

He further said, “I’ve demanded an audit report from the to account for the funds, the institutions asked for time, now, no more grants will be allocated until the private institutions provide the audit report.”