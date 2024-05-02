Sindh to take stern steps for maintenance of law and order: CM

KARACHI: Sindh government taking stern measures for maintenance of the law and order in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said in a session of the apex committee, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“A comprehensive strategy has been devised to curb street crimes and kidnapping for ransom,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari chaired a meeting on law and order at the Chief Minister House yesterday.

“The president directed for arresting facilitators of bandits in katcha area and stepping up crackdown against narcotics,” CM Shah said.

The president declared encroachment and grabbing of land as intolerable, Murad Ali Shah said. “The government of Sindh will thoroughly implement the president’s orders, ” he said.

Provincial Minister of excise and taxation and anti-narcotics, Sharjeel Memon briefed the session that a Nigerian national has been arrested in drug trade. “Three drug-pushers have been killed in crackdown in Hyderabad, 164 cases registered and 166 accused arrested in cases,” Memon briefed the apex committee session.

The meeting decided strict vigilance at schools to protect children from drugs.

The chief minister directed the excise department to step up operation against narcotics in collaboration with other provinces and the federal institutions.

Corps Commander Karachi vowed to extend full-fledged cooperation to the Sindh government in the anti-narcotics operation.