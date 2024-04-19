Sindh takes major decision about govt-run schools

The status of government primary schools of Sindh got elevated and got the status of elementary schools, ARY News reported on Friday.

Under the chairmanship of Sindh Education, the meeting reviewed the performance of Sindh Education Foundation and decided to elevate the status of govt primary schools in the province.

During the meeting, it was decided that primary schools would be upgraded to elementary schools, with plans to formulate a corresponding strategy.

The Minister of Education said that primary schools will be upgraded in a phased manner to reduce drop-outs, meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has given a special task to reduce the proportion of school drop-outs.

The Education minister, Sardarshah, in the meeting announced that the upcoming academic year would be dedicated to highlighting the significance of science education, noting that around 874,000 students are currently enrolled across 2,566 schools under the Sindh Education Foundation.

Earlier this year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the education department to reopen the government schools that had been closed due to the lack of necessary resources within two months.

This decision came after Justice Salahuddin from the SHC issued a detailed report highlighting the concerning state of government schools in the province.

According to the report, judicial magistrates visited 19 different districts in Sindh and discovered that 2,640 schools were closed because they lacked essential resources such as teachers and furniture.

The report revealed that the Sanghar district was identified as the most affected, with 438 nonfunctional government schools.