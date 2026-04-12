Sindh Govt approves subsidy package for transport sector, farmers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a review meeting on the implementation of a targeted public transport subsidy programme and financial assistance for small farmers.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, and secretaries of the finance, excise, transport, and industries departments.

The Chief Minister said the subsidy programme aims to protect the public and key economic sectors from the impact of rising global fuel prices, while keeping transport fares affordable and ensuring the continuity of the transport system.

He noted that geopolitical conditions had led to a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices, with diesel rising by more than Rs 244 per litre and petrol by up to Rs 120 per litre. He said fare increases directly affect commuters, particularly low-income groups.

Murad Ali Shah said Sindh government’s priority is to protect citizens and maintain an effective transport network. He added that the burden of fuel price hikes cannot be passed on to the public.

He said targeted subsidies are being introduced to stabilise fares and ensure smooth transport operations across Sindh. The provincial and federal governments will jointly bear the subsidy cost.

Under the plan, transport operators will receive financial support based on vehicle type and route, provided fares are not increased. The province’s transport network includes more than 10,800 vehicles operating on 224 routes, serving around 1.9 million passengers daily. The monthly subsidy is estimated at around Rs 2.15 billion.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the subsidy will be disbursed through a digital, app-based system, including verification of route permits, vehicle fitness, and bank accounts. Payments will be made directly, with monitoring through inspections and passenger feedback.

The Chief Minister of Sindh also approved a Rs 3 billion subsidy for small farmers, which will benefit 366,000 growers across the province. The assistance will help offset rising diesel costs during the wheat harvesting season.

Farmers owning between 1 and 25 acres of land will be eligible for direct support. The subsidy distribution process will begin immediately to ensure timely relief.

Murad Ali Shah said small farmers are the backbone of the rural economy, and the government is committed to supporting them without additional financial pressure.

He directed all departments to expedite the subsidy process and ensure effective coordination for timely implementation of transport and agriculture relief measures.