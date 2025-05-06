Zulfiqar Ali Shah announces Sindh Talent Hunt Programme

KARACHI: The provincial culture department has announced to launch Sindh Talent Hunt Programme, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Culture Department of Sindh announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting local talent, safeguarding heritage sites, and boosting tourism across the province.

During a high-level meeting, the department approved the launch of the “Sindh Talent Hunt Programme” to identify and nurture cultural talent across the region.

Additionally, stringent monitoring mechanisms will be implemented to protect historical heritage buildings, following public outrage over the demolition of the Kanji and Cowasjee buildings.

The minister expressed serious displeasure over the loss of these architectural landmarks.

In a move to promote tourism, the department has decided to lower resort prices at key tourist destinations and offer free internet facilities to enhance the visitor experience. Plans are also underway to launch jeep desert safaris and camping programs in Tharparkar.

To preserve historical records, a decision was made to digitally connect the Sindh Archives with the British Library.

He also shared updates on ongoing cultural digitization projects, including the upgrading of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry into mobile applications and the translation of the history of Mohenjo Daro into more than 15 languages.

A report on the demolition of heritage structures will be submitted to the Sindh chief minister, while further measures to preserve the province’s cultural legacy are expected to follow.