Sindh to decide on Karachi Administrator change today

KARACHI: A political session with Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in chair, will take final decision over the Administrator of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A meeting expected to take place shortly today, will take a final decision on changing the incumbent administrator or not.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab had tendered his resignation over two months ago on September 26 after disappointed by the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict barring the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting the taxes through K-Electric bills.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a major stakeholder in Karachi’s affairs, demanding appointment of its party leader or a government officer to replace Wahab, who has been a PPP leader and Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Law and Environment.

Wahab’s resignation from the top city post, has been in pending for approval with the government since September.

The Sindh govt had appointed Murtaza Wahab as the administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in August last year.

The PPP-led Sindh government had decided to replace Murtaza Wahab following an understanding signed with the MQM-P and the PDM under which the MQM decided to support the no-confidence motion of the PDM against former prime minister Imran Khan.

