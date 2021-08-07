Sindh to decide on school reopening tomorrow

KARACHI: As the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today decided to lift the partial lockdown imposed in Sindh on August 9, the Sindh Education Department will decide on reopening of schools in the province tomorrow (Sunday).

The department said it would also hold consultation on when and how to conduct the remaining exams.

Earlier, the Sindh education minister had announced that schools across the province will remain closed till August 8.

The schools were expected to reopen on August 2 but the Sindh government deferred a decision regarding reopening of schools because of the partial lockdown it imposed in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that educational institutions across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.