Sindh to establish 10 check posts at entry and exit points

KARACHI: Sindh’s caretaker government has ordered to establish special check posts at 10 entry and exit points of the province on the instructions from federal government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“These check posts would have legal cover under the FBR and Customs laws,” sources said.

The check posts will be setup to curb smuggling and for maintenance of law and order.

“Two check posts will be installed in Karachi and three others along Sindh’s Hub border with Balochistan,” provincial government sources said.

Moreover, one check post each will be installed in Ghotki, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Kashmore districts.

The government will ensure representation of law enforcement agencies at these check post, Sindh government sources said.

