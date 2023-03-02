Sindh to establish 20 new colleges, rehabilitate 15,000 flood-affected schools

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to establish 20 new colleges and rehabilitate 15,000 schools in flood-affected areas of the province, ARY News reported.

This was stated by Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah while chairing a meeting of the Development Portfolio of School Education & Literacy Department and College Education Department review at the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management in Karachi

The meeting was informed that floods affected overall 19,808 school buildings, of which 7,503 buildings were completely damaged and 12,305 buildings suffered partial damage.

At present, 2,000 schools have been rehabilitated under the maintenance and repair of the School Education Department, while 686 schools will be rehabilitated with Chinese grants and 300 schools with the cooperation of the European Union.

The meeting was also informed that a planning and development scheme had been approved for the rehabilitation of 15,000 schools, for which assistance would be sought from the federal government. The college department was also briefed on the ongoing development schemes.

orrential rains and subsequent floods brought a third of Pakistan under water in 2022, affecting some 33 million people, and washing away hundreds of thousands of animals, houses and other infrastructures.

The floods also killed over 1,700 people, causing a whopping loss of 30 billion dollars to the economy.

Pakistan — the world’s fifth largest population — is responsible for only 0.8 per cent of global greenhouse emissions but it’s one of the most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by global warming

