Sindh to form task force to combat drug dealers

KARACHI: In a move to combat drug dealers, the Excise and Taxation Minister of Sindh directed to form a task force in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

Expressing concern over the increasing prevalence of drugs, particularly ice, in educational institutions, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon emphasized the necessity of taking all possible measures to curb this trend.

Memon directed the Secretary Excise and DIG Hyderabad to take decisive action against drug dealers, while also instructing them to keep the Secretary Information Sindh informed about these efforts.

Furthermore, he urged the information secretary to launch an anti-narcotics advertisement within a few days.

Highlighting the importance of thorough investigations into arrested drug suspects, the provincial minister instructed the Secretary of Excise to establish a task force comprising reputable officers.

Last month, Sindh government announced preparations for a comprehensive crackdown against the scourge of drugs across the province.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a high-level meeting in Karachi on Tuesday to spearhead a move aimed at curbing the scourge of drugs.

During the meeting, the provincial minister stressed the need to tackle the drug epidemic head-on. He outlined plans to form teams comprising efficient officers dedicated to executing the crackdown effectively.

“A massive crackdown targeting drugs and its traffickers would be launched imminently,” Memon said, emphasizing that the young generation must be liberated from the clutches of drug dealers.

He also announced that officers demonstrating exceptional performance would be duly recognized and rewarded with awards and honors as a testament to their dedication and commitment to the cause.

Sharjeel Memon noted that actions would be taken daily to ensure the eradication of drugs from every nook and corner of the province. Moreover, he emphasized the significance of raising awareness among the youth in parallel with the crackdown on drug peddlers.