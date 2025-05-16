Sindh to fully digitize education system

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday announced to completely digitize the province’s education system, ARY News reported.

According to the minister, a school monitoring mobile application is being introduced to enhance transparency and oversight.

Sindh teachers will be able to mark their attendance through mobile phones, he said, adding that the application has been designed to function strictly within school premises.

As part of the digital monitoring process, teachers in Sindh will also be required to upload a photograph of students present in the classroom.

The minister further stated that the app will utilize facial recognition technology to automatically detect and report the number of students in attendance.

Read more: Matric, inter certificates in Sindh to be verified online

Earlier, it was reported that the process of verifying matric and inter certificates in Sindh is being shifted online, according to a notification issued by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

As per details, under the new directive, all sealed envelopes containing certificates submitted for verification will no longer be accepted.

Instead, verification would be conducted exclusively through an online system.

The IBCC has instructed that all educational boards in Sindh must be linked with its platform to ensure seamless verification.