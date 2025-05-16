web analytics
31.6 C
Karachi
Friday, May 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Sindh to fully digitize education system

Anwar Khan
By Anwar Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan reports on health,education and civic issues for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday announced to completely digitize the province’s education system, ARY News reported.

According to the minister, a school monitoring mobile application is being introduced to enhance transparency and oversight.

Sindh teachers will be able to mark their attendance through mobile phones, he said, adding that the application has been designed to function strictly within school premises.

As part of the digital monitoring process, teachers in Sindh will also be required to upload a photograph of students present in the classroom.

The minister further stated that the app will utilize facial recognition technology to automatically detect and report the number of students in attendance.

Read more: Matric, inter certificates in Sindh to be verified online

Earlier, it was reported that the process of verifying matric and inter certificates in Sindh is being shifted online, according to a notification issued by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

As per details, under the new directive, all sealed envelopes containing certificates submitted for verification will no longer be accepted.

Instead, verification would be conducted exclusively through an online system.

The IBCC has instructed that all educational boards in Sindh must be linked with its platform to ensure seamless verification.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.