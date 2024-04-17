Sindh to introduce non-formal education system for out-of-school children

KARACHI: The Sindh government will roll out non-formal education system in the province to enable over 2 million out-of-school children complete elementary-level education in a shorter period of four years.

Sindh Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, while chairing a meeting on Wednesday, said that curriculum for non-formal education as well as course work has been developed while ‘Sindh Non-formal Education Authority’ will also be constituted in collaboration with JICA and UNICEF that would operate in Public Private Partnership mode.

Sardar Shah said that under the non-formal education system, out-of-school children will be allowed to complete their education up to class eight while vocational education will also be imparted to them simultaneously.

Through the approach, over two million boys and girls in the province will be able to get educated in the next four years, he said adding that for the convenience of out-of-school children non-formal education centers will be opened in areas with higher numbers of out-of-school children.

Terming post primary dropout ratio as the biggest challenge the minister said that primary schools will be upgraded where required.

The minister emphasising the need of paying more attention to the STEM education system in schools noted “We have to focus on teaching subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to students.”

Underscoring the significant role of science exhibitions in developing children’s interest in the subject, the minister instructed the Directorate of Private Schools and District Education Officers to organize science exhibitions at the district, divisional and provincial levels to help youth showcasing their talent.

The education minister, in a separate meeting with officers of Directorate of Private Institutions, directed to further improve the mechanism for monitoring of private schools.

He informed that 35 inspectors will be appointed across the province to monitor private schools at district level.

The minister instructed to ensure that private schools must provide scholarships to 10 percent students and teach Sindhi language as a subject. Measures should be taken in collaboration with Sindhi Language Authority to impart training to teachers for improving method of teaching Sindhi language.