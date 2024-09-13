web analytics
Sindh to receive funds for road repair

KARACHI: In a significant development, the federal government has decided to release funds for the repair and reconstruction of the damaged roads in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

This development was confirmed during a meeting between Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

During the meeting, some key projects were discussed including the completion of the Jamshoro to Sehwan National Highway and the dualization of Mehran Highway.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb assured that the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) would release the necessary funds for these projects to the Sindh government.

Chief Minister Shah highlighted that the Sindh government had already allocated Rs 7 billion for the construction of the national highway.

Both leaders also discussed Pakistan’s broader economic challenges and potential solutions.

