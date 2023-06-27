Sindh to receive pre-monsoon rains on Eid ul Adha: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain on June 29 (Thursday), the first day of Eid ul Adha in most districts of Sindh.

Karachi division expected to receive scattered rain on second day of Eid ul Adha on Friday.

Pre-monsoon rains spell over Punjab and northeast Balochistan will likely to spread over parts of Sindh from Tuesday evening.

The Met Office in a weather report forecast dust-thunderstorm and rain expected in Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts under the influence of the weather system from today.

Isolated dust-thunderstorm /rainfall expected in Kashmore, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, Larkana and Dadu districts of Sindh on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain predicted in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matyari, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts on June 29 (Thursday), the first day of Eid ul Adha.

The weather department has forecast scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls in Dadu, Jamshoro, Matyari, Tharparker and Umerkot districts on Friday – the second day of the Eid.

Moreover, scattered dust-thunderstorm/rain expected in Karachi division and Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Ghotki, Sukkur, Noshehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad. Tando Allah Yar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Mirpur Khas and Sangar districts.