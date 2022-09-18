Sindh transport dept issues notification of nine Peoples intra-district bus service routes

Karachi: The Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh has issued the notification for the nine routes of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Transport Department, route 1 of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service would start from Khokhra Paar, and end at PT Tower.

The second route would begin at Norht Nazimabad and end at Landhi via Nagin Chorangi and NIPA chorangi. The third route would begin at Nagin Chorangi and would cover North Nazimabad, Civic Center to end at Korangi, the notification read.

The fourth route of the bus service would begin at North Karachi and end at Tower via Al-Asif square, Federal B area and Empress market. The fight route would begin from Surjani town and would travel via Zia-ud-din Chorangi, KDA Chorangi, and Mosa Colony to end at SITE area Gulbai.

The sixth route would be from Orangi, Singer Chorangi, Banaras, Paposh nagar, Garden, DHA Phase 1, to end at Shan chorangi. The seventh route would begin at Mosamyaat and would travel via Baldia Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and the Federal B area and end at Gadafi Town.

The eighth route would begin from Gulshan-e-Hadeed and would cover Malir, Steel Town, and Quaidabad to end at Malir city. While the ninth and last route of the Peoples Intra-district Bus Service would begin at Numaish Chorangi and travel via Capri Cinema, Zainab Market, and Metropole and end at Sea View Karachi.

