Sindh transporters to face music for ‘overcharging’

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday decided to launch action against transporters for overcharging passengers ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Transport Department forwarded instructions to Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, directing him to launch action against transporters for overcharging passengers.

The instructions were also forwarded to Additional IG Traffic, DIG Motorway, and deputy commissioners of all districts.

On Sunday, the government increased price of petrol by Rs9.66 per litre but slashed the price of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.32 per litre.

With the latest announcement, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs279.75 to Rs289.41 per litre; while the high speed diesel (HSD) rate reduced to Rs282.24 from Rs278.92.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the changes were due to a corresponding rise in petrol prices and a decrease in HSD prices in the international market.

It added the change was in line with the government’s policy of passing on price variations in the international market to the domestic market. The new prices of petroleum products will be effective from April 1, 2024 (today).