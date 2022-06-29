Sindh universities, edu boards, STEVTA get modern data system

KARACHI: The education authorities have introduced a modern online data management system for the universities, education boards and Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) across the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu held a session today which was attended by the secretary of universities and boards Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon and other officers.

Rahimoon said that the data system of the universities and educational boards were made online and relevant data of the educators, employees and students will now be available on the web portal.

Ismail Rahu said that the relevant data will be available on the web portal by Tuesday which will also provide the facility of official correspondence. “Chief minister and chief secretary will have direct access to the web portal. The education data of the first five years will be uploaded there.”

“The online system will help address the issues and improve the tasks. The records related to the employees, budget and enrolled students from matriculation to PhD will also be available to the portal.”

