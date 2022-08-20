Rains: SU suspends academic activities

JAMSHORO: The University of Sindh Jamshoro has suspended summer vacations up to August 30 on its all campuses due to monsoon rains and floods, ARY News reported.

“All campuses of the university would now reopen from August 31,” read the notification issued by the university registrar.

However, he said that administrative staff and deans of different faculties would remain on scheduled duty.

The heads of departments of the campuses would perform duty two days in a week i. e. Monday and Tuesday, the registrar added.

At least 30 persons died and hundreds others have been injured in devastating rainfall in various parts of Sindh.

In Khairpur rooftop of a house collapsed leaving four persons dead, sources said. In another rain-related incident in Larkana seven persons including a mother and her daughter lost lives.

Moreover, five children were drowned while swimming in a canal in Tando Allahyar. Local divers saved three children, while two others were died in the incident.

Comments