Sindh unveils Rs3,451bn budget 2025-26

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a Rs3,451.87 billion budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 on Friday, amid loud protests and outcry by opposition parties, ARY News reported.

Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, CM Murad Ali Shah proposed a 10 to 12% increase in government employee salaries, allocating a significantly higher development outlay of Rs1,018 billion.

Murad Ali Shah announced that Rs523.73 billion has been earmarked for the education sector and Rs326.5 billion for health services in the upcoming fiscal year.

CM Murad Ali Shah stated that 475 new development schemes, including renewable energy and clean drinking water projects, would be launched across flood-affected and underdeveloped areas.

He said that the budget 2025–26 gives special emphasis to Karachi’s development with major infrastructure projects have been included to improve the city’s roads, sewage, and water supply systems.

“Funds have been allocated for the expansion of urban transport in Karachi as Pakistan’s first fleet of 50 electric buses will be launched in the city”, he said. “An additional 100 electric buses will be added to the Karachi fleet by August”.

“The new budget reflects our commitment to inclusive development and urban modernization, especially in Karachi,” he said.

“Under the annual development programme, Rs99.6 billion allocated for education, Rs45.37 billion allocated for healthcare, Rs73.9 billion set aside for irrigation-related initiatives and Rs132 billion allocated for local governments”, the chief minister added.