Sindh to upgrade 300 Rabies treatment centres

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to upgrade 300 treatment and prevention centres under the Rabies Control Program Sindh (RCPS).

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah chairing a meeting on the Rabies Control Program Sindh said that the Rabies treatment facilities will be provided across the province at each 10 to 15 kilometers distance.

“In Sindh districts all 300 rabies centres will be upgraded, the meeting decided.

The Chief Secretary said that the Government of Sindh has adopted a comprehensive and proactive approach to address the challenge of rabies across the province. He said medicines and vaccines will be procured for patients.

It was further shared that these centres will be upscaled in a phased manner, with enhanced facilities, standardized protocols and improved service delivery.

The meeting was further informed that the manpower of the rabies control program will undergo training to enhance the technical skills and clinical capacity of the staff.

A province-wide awareness campaign with regard to timely treatment of the disease will be launched.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected dog or other animal. It affects the central nervous system, leading to severe neurological symptoms and, if untreated, can result in death.