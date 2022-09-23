Sindh urges Punjab for doctors, paramedical staff for emergency flood operations

Karachi: The Sindh government has urged the Punjab government to provide doctors and paramedical staff to carry out rain and flood emergency operations, ARY News reported.

According to the letter written by the Health Department of the Sindh government, they have demanded at least 380 doctors and paramedical practitioners. The Sindh government has urged the Secretary of Health and Chief Secretary of Punjab to help the provincial government.

Sindh’s ten districts need doctors, nurses and paramedical staff urgently, the letter read.

Sindh is under a viral disease epidemic after the majority of the province is far from recovering from devastating rainfall and floods in the country.

On September 20, at least nine people were reported dead of infectious and viral diseases in the province. Ministry of Health data shows that viral infections have spread to thousands of people in flood-hit Pakistan.

According to the data provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), six people, including four men and two women, lost their lives due to floods in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

According to the PDMA, since June 21, 707 people have been reported dead due to floods in the province. A total of 278 men, 132 women, and 297 children have lost their lives, while 8422 people have suffered injuries amid the calamity, the PDMA told.

