Sindh warns seizing vehicles over breach of traffic laws, route permits

KARACHI: Sindh government has warned transporters of seizing vehicles if traffic laws and conditions of route permits not strictly followed.

“It is compulsory to run vehicles according to the fixed speed limit,” Sindh’s Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has stressed.

The minister has urged drivers to avoid over-loading, wrong overtaking, speedy and reckless driving.

Sharjeel Memon also advised following the axle-load limit, fixed under the National Highway Safety Ordinance.

Minister said that use of gas will be banned in inter-district transport and school and college vehicles.

“Emergency exit and first aid box will be compulsory in all public service vehicles,” provincial minister said.

He said the vehicles would only be run on proper and authentic papers and genuine driving licence.

Sharjeel Memon said that two eligible licence holding drivers will be compulsory for 322 kilometers travel distance.

He urged concerned transporters and operators to get their route permits by February 28.

A drive will be launched after the stipulated date and vehicles will be confiscated over non-compliance and FIRs will be registered against operators, he said.

The excise department will suspend registration over the violation of rules, he added.