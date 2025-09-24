Sindh Excise department warns vehicle owners to replace old number plates

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has issued a public notice reminding citizens to replace their old vehicle number plates with the newly introduced featured plates within the stipulated deadline.

According to the official notification, all owners of motorcycles, cars, and other private or commercial vehicles across Sindh are once again advised to ensure that their yellow-colored or outdated plates are replaced with the new series by next month.

The department has cautioned that non-compliance with the directive will result in hefty fines and possible legal action under traffic laws.

Moreover, vehicle owners who have not yet collected their new series number plates from the Civic Centre have been urged to do so at the earliest opportunity.

It is worth mentioning that the Sindh government had already announced its decision to replace vehicle number plates across the province last month, requiring all vehicle owners to purchase the new plates within a specified time frame.

However, despite repeated deadlines, a large number of vehicles are still being driven with old plates.

This has raised concerns among citizens, particularly in Karachi, where the sudden enforcement of the new rule is being seen as both inconvenient and burdensome.