Sindh, WB strengthen partnership to transform water, health, and housing sectors

KARACHI: In a high-level strategic engagement, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Mr Ousmane Dione, the World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia (MENAAP), to review and accelerate major development initiatives across the province.

The discussions focused on final preparations for the upcoming visit of the World Bank President and on critical progress in water infrastructure and social protection programs.

During the interactive session, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah underlined Sindh’s priorities and reform agenda. “We are committed to structural reforms that deliver real, measurable impact for our people,” he said. “Our partnership with the World Bank is central to improving water supply, reducing stunting, and expanding social protection so that development benefits reach the most vulnerable communities in Sindh.”

Mr Ousmane Dione reaffirmed the World Bank’s long-term commitment to the province. “Sindh is an important partner for the World Bank in Pakistan,” he noted. “We are working together to turn ambitious plans into results on the ground – from safe drinking water in urban and rural areas, to better maternal and child health, and stronger safety nets for poor households.”

The meeting emphasised a shared commitment to structural reforms and effective implementation of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF), with an overarching goal of inclusive, resilient, and climate-smart growth.

The following projects came under detailed discussion:

KWSSIP (Water & Sewerage): The meeting reviewed both phases of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project.

Phase I is nearing its June 2026 completion, with 77 per cent of IBRD funds already disbursed. Phase II, a $1.2 billion undertaking, is focused on safely managed water services and the K-IV augmentation works.

“Karachi’s water and sewerage reforms are not just infrastructure projects; they are about dignity and public health for millions of citizens,” the chief minister said. “With KWSSIP and the K-IV augmentation, we aim to provide reliable and safe water to every household in the city.”

Mr Dione added, “Karachi is one of the largest cities in the world, and its water and sanitation challenges are complex.

Through KWSSIP, we are deploying global best practices and financing to support the Sindh government’s vision of a modern, efficient, and financially sustainable water utility.”

STARS WASH:

Deepening collaboration on rural Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) was identified as a top priority to improve water quality and eliminate open defecation.

“Safe water and sanitation in rural Sindh are fundamental to our human development agenda,” said CM Shah. “Through STARS WASH, we want to ensure that villages have access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene awareness so that preventable diseases are dramatically reduced.”

Mr Dione welcomed the focus on WASH. “Investments in rural WASH have one of the highest returns in development. By working with the Sindh government, we aim to ensure that children can grow up healthier, attend school regularly, and realise their full potential.”

Social Protection:

The meeting noted that disbursements for social protection have risen to $58.31 million, with a strong focus on enhancing the Mother and Child Support Programme.

The chief minister highlighted the role of social protection in cushioning vulnerable families. “Our Mother and Child Support Programme is designed to protect families from falling deeper into poverty due to health shocks or loss of income,” he remarked. “By linking cash support with health and nutrition services, we are building a more resilient and inclusive social safety net.”

Mr Dione underscored the importance of coordinated delivery systems. “Effective social protection requires strong data, robust targeting, and seamless coordination across departments. We will continue to work with Sindh to build systems that are transparent, accountable, and responsive to citizens’ needs,” he said.

The meeting was attended by a high-level delegation from both sides. The World Bank team included Country Director Ms Bolormaa Amgaabazar, Regional Practice Director Mr Sandeep Mahajan, and Operations Manager Mr Gailius J. Draugelis. The Sindh government was represented by the Ministers for Local Government, P&D, and Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, alongside Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and others.

In an interactive exchange, participants reviewed bottlenecks in implementation, explored options for fast-tracking procurement and disbursements, and agreed on clear timelines and responsibilities for each major project.

“This is not just about signing agreements; it is about delivery,” CM Murad Ali Shah concluded. “We have agreed on concrete steps to accelerate implementation so that people in Sindh can feel the impact of these projects in their daily lives.”

Mr Dione echoed this commitment. “Today’s discussion has been very practical and solutions-oriented. As we move toward the National CPF Workshop, we want to build on this momentum and ensure that every dollar invested translates into better services and opportunities for the people of Sindh.”