Sindh withdraws detention orders of PTI workers under MPO

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Tuesday withdrawn detention orders under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The authorities have issued a notification to the effect and directed the SSPs of concerned districts to release the detained citizens.

The Constitutional Bench of the Sindh High Court while hearing petitions against detention of the PTI workers under the MPO today, directed the government of Sindh to take back the notification.

The court warned of a court order against concerned officials if the notification would not be taken back.

The government lawyer sought one week’s time for submitting the written order.

Petitioners lawyer said that the illegal detention orders have affected 187 families.

The PTI had earlier challenged arrests of over 180 party workers at the Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench under the maintenance of public order.

Ahead of the PTI protest call on February 08, the home department in a statement said that the specified persons were apprehended to disrupt law and order and pose threat to life and property of general public. “These persons will be arrested and shifted to Malir Jail for 30 days”.

The PTI in its petition claimed that the party workers have been arrested between previous Saturday and Sunday night. “The large number of workers arrests have caused panic in families. A crackdown has been launched in city for PTI workers arrests,” party’s lawyer said.

The court also issued notice to the Advocate General of Sindh and other parties of the case and summoned their reply as the next hearing of the case was fixed on Feb 10 (today).