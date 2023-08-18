Sindh’s caretaker cabinet members to take oaths today

KARACHI: The 10-member caretaker cabinet of Sindh will take oaths on Saturday (today) after the caretaker chief minister (CM) shortlisted the names yesterday, citing sources, ARY News reported.

ARY News obtained the names of the 10-member caretaker cabinet members.

Sources said that Haris Nawaz will be given the portfolio of caretaker minister in the Sindh cabinet and two departments. Munib Jamali will be given the administration of two departments besides awarding the portfolio of a caretaker minister. The other caretaker ministers include Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Dr Saad Niaz, Dr Rana Hussain, Khuda Bukhsh Marri, Younus Dagha, Ishwar Laal and Umar Soomro.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will administer to oaths to the caretaker cabinet members at 5:00 pm today.

Yesterday, Sindh Caretaker CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has completed consultation and shortlisted names to be taken in the first round of the interim provincial cabinet, sources told ARY News.

Sources added that the caretaker Sindh government has finalised names for the caretaker provincial cabinet, which will consist of academicians, prominent doctors, eminent surgeons, economists and security experts.

Sources claimed that the interim cabinet will work impartially and in the broad interest of the people of the province. Special consideration was given to the educational and professional qualifications of shortlisted members, sources added.

Sources have revealed that Dr Saad Niaz, Ms Rana Hussain, Dr Junaid Shah, and Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz have all been confirmed to join the caretaker Sindh caretaker cabinet.

In addition, Mubeen Jatori and Younus Dagha will also be part of the interim set-up, sources added.

The names of Younus Dagha and Dr Junaid Ali Shah were suggested by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), sources claimed.

Talking to journalists, caretaker CM Justice Maqbool Baqar said that consultation for the caretaker cabinet was underway and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon.

In response to a question, he said that it was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) prerogative to announce the date for elections. “Our job is to facilitate the electoral watchdog in holding the elections,” he added.