Sindh’s eastern districts likely to receive rainfall under new weather system

KARACHI: Sindh’s eastern districts will receive isolated rainfall with dust and thunderstorms under the influence of another depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, ARY News reported on Monday. 

Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Badin districts under the influence of this weather system likely to receive rainfall.

The low pressure area persists over Indian Gujarat-Rajasthan and adjoining eastern Sindh due to another depression formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Karachi’s weather will likely to remain hot to very hot and humid from Tuesday (tomorrow) to 17 September (Friday).

Maximum temperatures in the city during the period will remain between 38-40 ºCelsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The wind direction in Karachi will remain northwesterly northeasterly during the period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a rain alert in the province, sent to all concerned government departments.

