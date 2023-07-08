Sindh’s public colleges fail to deposit fees in govt treasury

KARACHI: The public colleges across Sindh failed to deposit the fees in the government treasury for the past eight years, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources reveal that from the financial year 2011 to 2018, the government colleges failed to transfer the funds collected from students as tuition fees and admission fees to the government treasury as mandated.

Education Department issued a letter raising concerns regarding the non-deposit of fees by several college principals and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) across the government colleges in the province.

The letter sought an explanation from the Director General of Colleges Sindh and the Regional Director of Colleges Sindh regarding this matter.

The Education Department directed the concerned authorities to provide a comprehensive and detailed written response within seven days as the report should be provided to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office.

A letter issued by NAB sought Education Department to provide detailed financial reports of the past eight years and also urged the authority to furnish a fresh list of DDOs and college principals from educational institutions across Sindh.