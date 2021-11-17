Sindh’s census reservations unaddressed: CM Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court has once again deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah and others in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until December 8, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by AC Judge Asghar Ali.

The indictment was delayed as two co-accused Hassan Raza and Sultan Farooq did not appear before the court, while the NAB submitted its response in the acquittal plea moved by Ali Sheikh, another co-accused in Nooriabad Power case.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before the court in today’s hearing. Upon the absence of the two co-accused in the case, the court once again adjourned the hearing until December 8.

The accountability court will now indict CM Sindh Shah and others on December 8.

Talking to newsmen after the court appearance, the Sindh CM accused the federal government of shutting down the power projects of Sindh. He said despite the pleas, the matter was not put on the agenda of the parliament’s session.

Commenting on the Sindh challenged the controversial results of the 2017 census, but the PTI-led government issued the results.

“They are unaware of the constitution of Pakistan, the matter has to be resolved in the joint session of the parliament,” he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah claimed that the end of the incumbent government is near as the “Winds that are blowing in Islamabad can be felt in Karachi.”

Nooriabad Power Project reference

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

In October last year, it emerged that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under corruption charges in separate cases.

