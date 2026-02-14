Singapore Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Singapore | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Singapore

Singapore’s Muslim community, guided by the Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) and vibrant mosques like Masjid Sultan and Masjid Darul Ghufran, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in SGT (+08:00, no DST). These timings support planning for Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH in Singapore is expected to begin on the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, based on MUIS announcements and astronomical calculations; some sources indicate possible start on February 19 pending moon sighting). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Hari Raya Puasa (Eid ul-Fitr). Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources like AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), IslamicFinder, timesprayer.com, Hamariweb, and MUIS patterns for Singapore. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to official MUIS adjustments or calculation methods. Always confirm with MUIS (muis.gov.sg), your local mosque, or apps like Muslim Pro or Athan for final accuracy.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Singapore with Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 06:06 am 07:21 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 06:05 am 07:21 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 06:04 am 07:21 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 06:03 am 07:22 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 06:02 am 07:22 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 06:01 am 07:23 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 06:00 am 07:23 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 05:59 am 07:24 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 05:58 am 07:24 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 05:57 am 07:25 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 05:56 am 07:25 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 05:55 am 07:25 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 05:54 am 07:26 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 05:53 am 07:26 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 05:52 am 07:27 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 05:51 am 07:27 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 05:50 am 07:27 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 05:49 am 07:28 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 05:48 am 07:28 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 05:47 am 07:29 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 05:46 am 07:29 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 05:45 am 07:29 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 05:44 am 07:30 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 05:43 am 07:30 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 05:42 am 07:30 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 05:41 am 07:31 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 05:40 am 07:31 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 05:39 am 07:31 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 05:38 am 07:32 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 05:37 am 07:32 pm

These timings reflect fairly consistent fasting hours (around 13 hours throughout) due to Singapore’s equatorial location with minimal seasonal daylight variation.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Singapore and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!