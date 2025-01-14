Singapore work permit rules and salary update Jan 2025

Singapore is an island country in Southeast Asia with a very developed economy that continues to create jobs for both local and foreign nationals including Pakistani citizens.

To secure a job in Singapore, foreign nationals must complete some work permit requirements of the island country.

Due to its many attractions, Singapore is quickly becoming one of the world’s most popular travel destinations. It provides an amazing fusion of modern innovation and cultural variety.

The must-see locations in Singapore include Marina Bay Sands, modern architecture, breathtaking infinity pools, and verdant areas.

In neighborhoods like Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam, where tourists may peruse vibrant marketplaces, ancient temples, and savor delectable regional food, Singapore’s rich past is also honored.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Singapore is over $501 billion and the country offers a variety of work visas in different categories for foreign workers.

Employment Pass (EP) is one of the work permits offered by the Singapore government. The Employment Pass allows foreign professionals, managers and executives to work in Singapore.

To obtain EP, candidates have to show their expertise through an assessment test called “COMPASS” and they are also required to meet salary requirements.

Minimum Salary for Singapore Work Visa

In January 2025, the minimum salary requirement for Singapore’s work permit is $5,600 for most sectors whereas $6,200 for the financial service sector.

Aspirants are also required to pass the points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), which assesses applicants based on qualifications, work experience, and the worth of hiring company.