Singer Aima Baig’s new pictures go viral

Singer Aima Baig shared her latest pictures that are going viral across social media platforms.

The viral pictures see her posing for the camera in a purple outfit. The visuals got at least 50,000 likes from netizens including that from actor Humaima Malick.

Here’s what netizens had to say.

The 26-year-old has sung soundtracks and songs for superhit projects i.e. Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Do Bol, Parey Hut Love and Lahore Se Aagey.

Her songs Pakistani Milte Hein, Be Myself, Aik Manzil, Sao Banjara, Aik Qaum, Na Cher Malangaan Nu, Nane Hathon Me Qalam and Mai Hoon Sitara have been a hit as well.

Aima Beg shares pictures and videos of her songs and photoshoots for her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The singer became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of Pakistan for 2021. She said her dream came true. She was thanked for her amazing work this year by the music streaming portal.

It is pertinent to note here that this post comes after Aima Baig and her fiance Shahbaz Shigri’s rumours are doing rounds on social media with both having unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Aima Baig got engaged with Shahbaz Shigri and shared a click of her ring on March 20 on Instagram. They had frequently made headlines by writing romantic and heavily cheesy Instagram posts for each other.

