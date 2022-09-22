Singer BIBI leaves Sweet Home 2 cast over scheduling conflicts

South Korean singer BIBI left the cast of Netflix horror show Sweet Home season 2 because of scheduling conflicts.

Netflix confirmed that Kim Hyung-seo, who goes by her stage name BIBI, was preparing for the role but backed out from the project.

“BIBI was confirmed to star in Sweet Home 2 and was preparing [for her role], but she canceled her appearance due to timing issues including the filming schedule,” OTT platform’s spokesperson said.

Netflix stated that a different star will play her role.

Sweet Home tells the story of a high school loner student Cha Hyun-Su (Song Kang) who lost his entire family in a terrible accident. He leaves his home and lands himself in a new reality where humanity is at threat from monsters. He has to save himself and the human race.

The cast of the first season includes Song Kang, Lee Jin-Wook, Lee Si-young, Lee Do-Hyun, Go Min-Si, Park Gyuyoung, Kim Guk-Heem Woo Jung-Kook, Su-Hyung Im, Lee Joon-Woo, Kim Hee-Jung, Victoria Grance, Matthew Yang King, Remington Hoffman, Michelle Mao, Nicole Fong and others.

Young-woo Jang, Eung Bok Lee and So Hyun Park had directed the first season.

The show’s original story is by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-Chan. Kim Hyung-min, Park So-Jeong and Hong So-ri are the screenwriters.

