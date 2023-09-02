Singer Faye Fantarrow, 21, dies months after tumour diagnosis

Rising British singer Faye Fantarrow, who was mentored by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, died on Saturday at the age of 21.

As reported by a foreign news outlet, young singer Faye Fantarrow, who was diagnosed with a rare glioma brain tumour in September last year, breathed her last at her home on Saturday, confirmed her mother Pam.

According to the details, Faye previously battled leukaemia twice after discovering her cancer at the ages of 8 and 13.

Grammy-winning English music veteran, Stewart, who signed up Fantarrow from his hometown of Sunderland, England, and overlooked the release of her seven-song debut EP ‘AWOL’ under his label Bay Street Records in February, said in a statement: “I can’t put into words how devastated I was when, just after spending an amazing creative time with Faye last summer making her debut album, Faye found out she had this very aggressive brain tumour.”

“Faye was a joy to be around, full of fun, laughter and sharp as a razor — a true artist in every sense. Being with her and watching her at work is a diamond stuck in my head, moments I will never forget. I’m lucky to have met Faye and her Mum Pam, two humans together battling against all odds for Faye’s survival. It has been both traumatic and beautiful to witness their strength and dignity, and I am so sorry the world only got to witness Faye’s genius for such a short time,” he added. “She is one of the true greats, a northern girl on fire with her lyrics and melodies. I loved her deeply.”

Born in April 2002, Faye Fantarrow was recognised by BBC Music as ‘One to Watch’ and also won the Alan Hull Songwriting Award within a brief career span.

