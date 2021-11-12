Heartwarming video: Singer gives money to man searching food in trash

A woman singer’s random act of kindness has won hearts on the internet.

Singer Liv Harland shared a video of herself stopping mid-performance to give money to a man who was searching for food in a garbage bin.

The video that has gone viral shows Harland singing on a busy street when she spots a man looking for food in a dustbin. The woman singer stops singing and walks over to the man.

“So I was singing and if you look to the left of me, I saw a man getting chicken nuggets out of the bin!!!” the text on the video she shared read.

“I said to him if I gave him money to get fresh ones, would he…,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liv Harland (@livharlandmusic)

Harland then took some money out of a donation box and gave it to him.

“Promise me you’ll get fresh ones,” she told the man who thanks her before walking away.

Moments later, another man showed up and put double the amount of money she gave in the donation box.

“Karma is a great thing!” the singer wrote in the video caption. “Always be kind and kindness comes back.”

