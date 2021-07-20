Singer Halsey welcomes first child with partner Alev Aydin

Badlands hitmaker Halsey is now a mother! The singer welcomed her first child, a son, with partner Alev Aydin, on July 14.

Halsey announced the birth of her son on Instagram late on Monday, sharing black and white photos of herself cuddling her little one as Aydin looks on with her 25.3 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she said. The couple has named their son Ender Ridley Aydin.

The Without Me singer announced her pregnancy back in January with a gorgeous maternity shoot showing off her bump – she suffered a miscarriage prior to this pregnancy.

“Surprise!” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

The pregnancy announcement also served as an introduction to her relationship with Aydin, who she tagged on her bump and who was unknown to fans and followers until then.

Aydin also left a sweet comment for his ladylove in the comment section, saying, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” To this, Halsey had replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Congratulations to the new parents!