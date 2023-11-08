Singer Honey Singh, wife Shalini Talwar granted divorce

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar have been granted divorce by court after almost 13 years of marriage.

As reported by Indian news outlets, a Delhi court of India granted divorce to Honey Singh and his former wife on Tuesday, after nearly 13 years of their marriage.

According to the details, the Principal judge of the family court, Paramjit Singh put an end to the years-long litigation, allowing the second motion filed in the matter, confirmed advocate Ishan Mukherjee of the singer to a publication, without any further comments regarding the matrimonial matter.

As per the Hindu Marriage Act, a second motion is moved after a period of six to 18 months from when the petition for divorce is lodged. “This time is granted as a period of interregnum, which is intended to give time and opportunity to the parties to reflect on their move seeking divorce.”

For the unversed, Singh and Talwar got married in 2011 and they filed for divorce last year. Accepting their petition, the court granted them an interregnum period of six months.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Singh had also approached a court in August 2021 with a domestic violence case against the singer. In his post on social media, Singh denied those allegations, calling them ‘odious, false and malicious’.

These allegations were withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement.