The Weeknd cancels California concert midway

Canadian pop singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known for his stage name ‘The Weeknd’, cancelled his concert in California midway.

‘The Weeknd’ who was performing at a sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, stopped abruptly after singing a few songs from the slate. He informed the concertgoers that they will be getting a refund for their money, as he had to cancel the show.

The musician was in the middle of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ – a track from his 2015 studio album ‘Beauty Behind the Madness’ – when he stopped the performance after losing of voice. He got off the stage and the lights were down for a while, before he returned.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” The Weekend disappointed the attendees. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

After the personal apology to the fans at the venue, The Weeknd issued a statement via his handle on the micro-blogging site. “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” read the note.

“Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

More details about the severity of the singer’s vocal problem are yet to be known, while, it is still unclear if it will affect the dates of future concerts on the tour as well.

The Weeknd began his recording career in 2010 and has won dozens of prestigious awards in a decade-long span, including four Grammys.

