Singer Tori Kelly rushed to hospital

Grammy-winning American singer Tori Kelly was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after she fainted on an outing with friends.

As per an exclusive report from a foreign-based entertainment outlet, actor-singer Tori Kelly was out for a while to hang out and have dinner with her friends in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, when she fainted.

Reportedly, Kelly was immediately taken to America’s premiere hospital, Cedars-Sinai, by her friends, where she is now being treated for the blood clots, found in her legs and lungs. The doctors at the hospital have stated her condition as ‘really serious’, as they carefully examine whether any of the clots are affecting her heart.

As quoted by sources close to the singer, her heart started beating rapidly during the dinner outing, causing her to lose consciousness for an extended period. Without waiting for an ambulance, her friends, present at the dinner, transported Kelly to the hospital.

Any update regarding the singer’s health is awaited.

Having started her musical career as a teenager, Kelly participated in ‘American Idol’ (2010) but failed to reach the Top 24. She released her debut album ‘Unbreakable Smile’ a couple of years later and there was looking back after that.

She bagged two Grammys in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song and is best known for her tracks including ‘Nobody Love’, ‘Dear No One’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing’.

