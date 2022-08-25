‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Ali Bugti rescued by officials

Singer Wahab Ali Bugti – of Coke Studio’s ‘Kana Yaari’ fame – has been rescued by officials from his flood-hit village in Balochistan.

Following the past week’s torrential rains and floods that wreaked havoc in the Balochistan province, thousands of people were forced to leave their homes, including the folk singer – who rose to fame with the latest season 14 of ‘Coke Studio’ for his track ‘Kana Yaari’.

Several videos and pictures circulating across social media over the past few days had Wahab Bugti – who was forced to leave his village of Goth Muhammad Umar in Dera Bugti – complain about the destitute situation of his family.

کور کمانڈر بلوچستان جنرل آصف غفور کی ہدایات پر پاک فوج کی جانب سےکوک اسٹوڈیو پر مشہور بلوچی گانا “کناں یاری”گانے والے بلوچ فنکار عبدالوھاب بگٹی کو کیش رقم کی ادائیگی کےساتھ محفوظ مقام پر خاندان سمیت منتقل کردیا گیا.

گزشتہ دنوں سوشل میڈیا پر عبدالوھاب بگٹی نے مدد کی اپیل کی تھی. pic.twitter.com/w4pbPjPLMQ — Progressive Balochistan (@ProgressiveBal1) August 23, 2022

Taking quick action on the matter, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo issued instructions for the rescue of the singer. As per the statement from his office, CM Bizenjo had ordered special assistance for the singer and his family – who have shifted to a friend’s place in Dera Murad Jamali.

On the other hand, multiple pictures which emerged on social media a day earlier see the officials of the Pak Army rescue the family out of dire conditions along with financial assistance.

We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground.#cokestudiofamily — Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan) August 22, 2022

Moreover, the singer was also offered help by the producer of the show, Zulfiqar J. Khan, whereas, his co-singer for ‘Kana Yaari’, Kaifi Khalil helped him spread the word to collect funds.

HBL 16487900337903 Abdul Wahab This is Wahab Bugti’s Bank Acount. — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) August 22, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Balochistan floods have claimed over 225 lives and damaged over 26,000 homes, according to a report from PDMA Balochistan.

