‘Singham Again’ release date announced

The third installment of the Bollywood film franchise ‘Singham’ titled ‘Singham Again’ is scheduled to release on Diwali 2024.

Indian media outlets reported that the filming of ‘Singham 3‘, starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, will start in July 2023.

‘Singham Again‘ will mark Deepika Padukone’s debut in the franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that creator Rohit Shetty announced the entry of Deepika Padukone in the series while promoting his film ‘Cirkus‘ last year.

“Everyone knows that my next film is Singham Again, belonging to the cop universe. Every time, I am asked ‘Lady Singham kab aayegi?’. Toh Singham Again mein Lady Singham aayegi.”

He added, “She’s my lady cop from the cop universe. “So we’ll be working together as early as next year.

According to sources, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar’s Simmba and Sooryavanshi avatars will be seen in ‘Singham 3’

“It is an entire cop universe, and like the Marvel Universe where film featured cameos by other members, Singham Again will also feature cameos. Like in Simmba where both Ajay and Akshay made cameos, albeit in the post-credits, and later in Sooryavanshi where Ranveer and Ajay were seen, Singham Again will also feature Akshay and Ranveer,” the source said.

The source said that the Singham flicks are being planned to coincide with each other, so it is obvious that all three will feature in each other’s films.

It added, “There is still time to get there, but for sure there will be something grand to complete the cop universe saga when it does happen”.

