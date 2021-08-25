Single curriculum inevitable to end social disparity: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the single national curriculum was inevitable to end social disparity and it was a great success of the federal government to introduce the uniform curriculum in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He said that he got a briefing from Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. The premier praised the efforts of the Punjab government in different sectors.

PM Khan said that people were unaware of the progress of Punjab province and they kept speculating about the destruction of the province whilst the provincial government was silently making progress in many sectors.

He criticised the past governments for paying no attention to the education sector as they were only focused on the next elections. He added that they increased the disparity in the education system instead of replacing the older system.

The premier said that the Single National Curriculum was the biggest success of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He emphasised expediting efforts to end the class system established during the British colonial rule.

PM Khan said that Punjab province is working more efficiently for improving its education system as compared to the other provinces.

He added that Murad Raas has two more years to further improve the government schools. The premier said that a hardworking minister will definitely get the support of the prime minister and chief minister.

PM Imran Khan also emphasised uprooting corruption in the country and said that corrupt practices could not be stopped until the computerisation of each task. He added that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was seeking a six-month period to automate everything for the last three years.

He reiterated that the role of e-governance was very important to end corruption.

Regarding the harassment incident that took place at Minar-e-Pakistan, PM Khan said that it was a shameful incident and he had never thought about the happening of such incident in the country.

He said that women are given more respect in Pakistan as compared to the West. He added that sexual crimes are increasing day by day and parents must educate their children.

While addressing the Education Convention, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the education department has taken historic steps under the leadership of Murad Raas.

He said that a comprehensive school policy was introduced by the government while 1,330 schools were upgraded across the province.