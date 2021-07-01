This single mango tree has 121 varieties of the fruit

UTTAR PRADESH: Whether you believe this or not, a 15-year-old mango tree has 121 varieties of the fruit growing on it in India Uttar Pradesh.

According to the details, the unique tree is the product of an experiment initiated by horticulturists five years ago with the aim to develop new varieties of mangoes and experiment with their taste.

Horticulture Experiment and Training Centre Joint Director Rajesh Prasad planted 121 varieties of mango branches on the tree.

“Different varieties of mango cuttings were planted on the branches of the indigenous mango tree. A separate nursery in-charge was appointed to take care of the tree. Now different types of mangoes are found on this tree including Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav and Saharanpur Rajiv,” foreign media reported, citing local officials.

The Horticultural and Studying Heart Co-director Bhanu Prakash Ram said, “The purpose of the experiment was to review new sorts of mangoes. Saharanpur is already a number one mango producer. Mango horticulture is broadly practiced within the area’s fruit belt. This has led to analysis on new sorts of mangoes right here.”

Officials say that those who are fond of mangoes can do similar experiments in the trees planted in their farms or kitchen gardens.