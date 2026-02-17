Bahrain and UAE launch first phase of GCC ‘Single Travel Point’ system

MANAMA: Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched the first phase of a new joint air travel system, ‘Single Travel Point’, designed to streamline passenger procedures between the two countries.

The initiative ‘ Single Travel Point’ was officially introduced on Tuesday at Bahrain International Airport, following the approval by interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States at their 42nd meeting in Kuwait on 12 November 2025.

The launch ceremony of ‘ Single Travel Point’ was attended by the Deputy Minister of Interior of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Adel bin Khalifa Al Fadhel; Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, the Director General of the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, the GCC Secretary-General.

On this occasion, the Deputy Minister of Interior of Bahrain, Adel bin Khalifa Al Fadhel, has said that the initiative reflected close ties among Gulf states and formed part of a broader push towards regional integration.

He underscored the strategic pathway toward Gulf integration aimed at establishing a smart and integrated mobility system that enhances border security and elevates the passenger experience.

Adel bin Khalifa Al Fadhel described the scheme as an “advanced operational model” that would enable passengers to complete procedures in the country of departure, speeding up transit processes, cutting waiting times and improving the overall flow of travellers at entry points.

He noted that this initiative reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to adopting innovative digital solutions and leveraging the latest technologies to improve operational efficiency and enhance service quality.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, said the ‘Single Travel Point’ project demonstrated Gulf states’ commitment to facilitating travel while maintaining security standards. He added that enhanced electronic connectivity and data-sharing would underpin the system.

He added that the project will contribute to increasing tourism and intra-regional trade between the two countries in particular, and among GCC states in general, by transforming the airports of both countries into key departure hubs that boost tourism and travel and support economic activity.

Earlier on Tuesday, the officials were briefed on the procedures of the first phase of the “Single Travel Point” at Bahrain International Airport. The phase covers citizens of both countries and allows the completion of all travel procedures at a single point without repeated checks at multiple control points.

The project will later expand to include GCC citizens and residents in both countries, marking a qualitative transformation in the mechanism for completing travel procedures, reducing time and effort, and enhancing the smooth flow of movement, particularly during peak periods.

The two sides had previously conducted pilot procedures during December 2025 and January 2026 on Etihad Airways and Gulf Air flights for nationals of both countries arriving from Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, as the first phase at the GCC level.