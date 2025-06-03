One of the scariest films set for a sequel after 10 years

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson’s ‘Sinister,’ considered one of the scariest horror films of all time, is likely to get another part.

The horror film made its debut on the big screen in 2012, featuring Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke as Ellison Oswald, a desperate true crime writer who discovers a chilling snuff film depicting the deaths of a family.

Obsessed with solving the mystery, Ellison moves his own family into the house, only to face a terrifying supernatural twist as he fights to protect his loved ones from impending danger.

Apart from Ethan Hawke, ‘Sinister’ also starred Juliet Rylance, Clare Foley, and Fred Thompson.

The horror flick proved to be a box office success, grossing over $87 million worldwide

Scott Derrickson followed the original film with 2015’s ‘Sinister 2,’ however, it failed to get the same rave reviews as the first part.

The Hollywood filmmaker has now announced his plans to revive the franchise with the third part.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Derrickson took responsibility for the failure of the second part.

“I think that we really dropped the ball on Sinister 2. I take responsibility for that. I think that there were some problems with that screenplay that we wrote. It didn’t have the mystery or the intensity of the first movie,” he said.

The filmmaker added, “But we’re hoping to make a Sinister 3 eventually and revive that franchise. I would love to see that happen.”

Derrickson, however, did not reveal any details about the cast or whether he would bring back the original star Ethan Hawke, who is set to return as the terrifying villain, The Grabber, in ‘Black Phone 2.’